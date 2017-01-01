Product Hunters get it for free.
We start with teaching you to pitch business journalists from The Financial Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Forbes, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek.
We move on to pitching writers from print media that focus on technology, with real examples from InformationWeek, Network World, CIO, Wired, and EE Times.
We sink our teeth into the world of digital publications — reaching out to people from CNET, Venture Beat, PC Magazine, TechTarget, and InfoWorld.
In our final week you'll learn how to approach the huge tech blogs by pitching journalists from TechCrunch, GigaOM, Mashable, Gizmodo, and Engadget.
Our emails go directly to your inbox once you sign up. No need to create annoying accounts or sign in to an app.
With ten years experience pitching press, we only ever give you the essential information you'll need.
Practice makes perfect. Stop outsourcing your outreach to expensive PR agencies and learn to powerfully deliver your own launch.
Learn how to get your pitches read and build relationships with journalists relevant to your niche.
We do all the research on selected journalists to see their most recent stories, features and information.
See writers latest posts at at a glance so you can #tweet at them and build relationships outside of email.
Essential features to practice your pitch.
No payment. All content.
Learn powerful outreach techniques.
Awesome support for questions and queries.
You'll need 60 cups to survive the month.